Shares of Paccar Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (PCAR, TRN, GBX, ALSN, OSK)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Paccar Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -11.7%. Trinity Industri is next with a EBITDA growth of 0.4%. Greenbrier Cos ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.3%.

Allison Transmis follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.0%, and Oshkosh Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 12.9%.

