Shares of Owens & Minor Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry (OMI, PDCO, ACET, CAH, HSIC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.37. Patterson Cos is next with a FCF per share of $1.22. Aceto Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.
Cardinal Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.96.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Owens & Minor and will alert subscribers who have OMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share owens & minor patterson cos aceto corp Cardinal Health henry schein inc