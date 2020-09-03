Shares of Owens & Minor Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Distributors Industry (OMI, CAH, MCK, ABC, PDCO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Owens & Minor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 35.5%. Following is Cardinal Health with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.0%.

Amerisourceberge follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%, and Patterson Cos rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cardinal Health. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cardinal Health in search of a potential trend change.