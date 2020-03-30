Shares of Owens & Minor Are Down on Strong Volume (OMI)

Shares of Owens & Minor are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -38.3% to $7.62. Today's volume of 6.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens & Minor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens & Minor in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Owens & Minor has traded in a range of $2.43 to $8.43 and is now at $5.51, 127% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.34% higher and 1.06% higher over the past week, respectively.