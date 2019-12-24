Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, SLGN, BERY, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.58. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.89.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Berry Global Gro on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Berry Global Gro have risen 11.9%. We continue to monitor Berry Global Gro for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.