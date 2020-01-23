Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, SLGN, BERY, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.30. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.81.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.84, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.90.

