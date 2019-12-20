Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, BERY, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.35. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a P/E ratio of 12.32. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Crown Holdings I follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.98, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 17.28.

