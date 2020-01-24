Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, BERY, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.17. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.47. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.72.

Crown Holdings I follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.61, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.90.

