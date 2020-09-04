Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI , CCK , BERY , ATR , SLGN )

We looked at the Metal & Glass Containers industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI ) ranks first with a gain of 12.09%; Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) ranks second with a gain of 5.88%; and Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY ) ranks third with a gain of 3.66%.

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR ) follows with a gain of 2.96% and Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.70%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Silgan Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Silgan Holdings in search of a potential trend change.