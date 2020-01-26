Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, BERY, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Owens-Illinois ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 21.1%. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a an earnings yield of 8.4%. Berry Global Gro ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.8%.

Silgan Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 5.6%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Greif Inc-Cl A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Greif Inc-Cl A have risen 22.2%. We continue to monitor Greif Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.