Shares of Orion Group Hold Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Construction & Engineering Industry (ORN, AEGN, IESC, FIX, ACM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Orion Group Hold ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Aegion Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Ies Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.

Comfort Systems follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Aecom rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

