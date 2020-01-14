Shares of O'Reilly Automot Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Automotive Retail Industry (ORLY, MUSA, ABG, PAG, KMX)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a ROE of 12,714.0%. Following is Murphy Usa Inc with a ROE of 4,173.8%. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,019.4%.

Penske Automotiv follows with a ROE of 2,948.5%, and Carmax Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,067.1%.

