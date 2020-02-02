Shares of Orchid Island Ca Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ORC, AGNC, PMT, NLY, ORM)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Orchid Island Ca ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Agnc Investment with a a beta of 0.5. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.
Annaly Capital M follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Owens Realty Mor rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
