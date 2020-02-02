MySmarTrend
Shares of Orchid Island Ca Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ORC, AGNC, PMT, NLY, ORM)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:32am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Orchid Island Ca ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Agnc Investment with a a beta of 0.5. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Annaly Capital M follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Owens Realty Mor rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Owens Realty Mor on November 8th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Owens Realty Mor have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor Owens Realty Mor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

