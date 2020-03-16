Shares of Oracle Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (ORCL , MSFT , CVLT , VMW , NOW )

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) ranks first with a gain of 20.43%; Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) ranks second with a gain of 11.32%; and Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) ranks third with a gain of 10.34%.

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) follows with a gain of 10.25% and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.75%.

