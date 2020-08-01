Shares of Oppenheimer Ho-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (OPY, BGCP, SF, GCAP, INTL)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $315,000. Following is Bgc Partners-A with a an RPE of $385,000. Stifel Financial ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $434,000.

Gain Capital Hol follows with a an RPE of $505,000, and Intl Fcstone Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $509,000.

