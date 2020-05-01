Shares of Oppenheimer Ho-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (OPY, LAZ, LPLA, GCAP, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Lazard Ltd-Cl A is next with a a beta of 1.0. Lpl Financial Ho ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Gain Capital Hol follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oppenheimer Ho-A and will alert subscribers who have OPY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.