Shares of Ophth0Tech Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (OPHT, CNCE, ACOR, UTHR, PDLI)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ophth0Tech Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 0.35. Following is Concert Pharmace with a a P/E ratio of 1.93. Acorda Therapeut ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.38.

United Therapeut follows with a a P/E ratio of 5.24, and Pdl Biopharma In rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 6.77.

