Shares of One Liberty Prop Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Diversified REITs Industry (OLP, SRC, LXP, CLNY, STOR)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

One Liberty Prop ranks highest with a an RPE of $8.6 million. Following is Spirit Realty with a an RPE of $7.7 million. Lexington Realty ranks third highest with a an RPE of $6.7 million.

Colony Capital-A follows with a an RPE of $6.2 million, and Store Capital rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $5.9 million.

