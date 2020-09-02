Shares of One Gas Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry (OGS, NFG, NJR, CPK, SR)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

One Gas Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 1.0%. Natl Fuel Gas Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 1.3%. New Jersey Res ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.3%.

Chesapeake Util follows with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%, and Spire Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 5.9%.

