Shares of Omnova Solutions Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (OMN, AXTA, FUL, KRA, PAH)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Omnova Solutions ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.77. Axalta Coating S is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.31. Hb Fuller Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.23.
Kraton Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.16, and Platform Special rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.45.
