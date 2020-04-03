MySmarTrend
Shares of Omnicom Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Advertising Industry (OMC, MDCA, IPG, CCO, SCOR)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:27am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Omnicom Group ranks highest with a sales per share of $66.25. Mdc Partners-A is next with a sales per share of $26.53. Interpublic Grp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $20.40.

Clear Channel-A follows with a sales per share of $7.16, and Comscore Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.92.

