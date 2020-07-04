Shares of Omnicom Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Advertising Industry (OMC, NCMI, IPG, MDCA, CCO)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Omnicom Group ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.04. National Cinemed is next with a FCF per share of $1.95. Interpublic Grp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.86.
Mdc Partners-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.49, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.22.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicom Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.96. Since that call, shares of Omnicom Group have fallen 33.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share Omnicom Group national cinemed interpublic grp mdc partners-a clear channel-a