Shares of Omeros Corp Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (OMER)

Shares of Omeros Corp are trading down 10.1% to $15.27 today on above average volume. About 559,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 456,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Omeros Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.50 and a high of $20.89 and are now at $16.99, 100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.