Shares of Omega Healthcare Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry (OHI, CTRE, NHI, CCP, DOC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Omega Healthcare ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 0.0%. Following is Caretrust Rei with a EPS growth of 149.3%. Natl Health Inv ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 415.9%.

Care Capital Pro follows with a EPS growth of 750.0%, and Physicians Realt rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,371.3%.

