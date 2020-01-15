Shares of Ollie'S Bargain Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, TUES, FRED, DG, DLTR)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.55. Tuesday Morning is next with a sales per share of $22.62. Fred'S Inc-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $53.78.
Dollar General C follows with a sales per share of $86.07, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $93.94.
