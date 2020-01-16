Shares of Ollie'S Bargain Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.36. Following is Dollar General C with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.39. Target Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.53.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.13, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.66.

