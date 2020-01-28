MySmarTrend
Shares of Oil Dri Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Household Products Industry (ODC, CENT, CENTA, WDFC, KMB)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Oil Dri Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Central Garden is next with a a beta of 1.0. Central Garden-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Wd-40 Co follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kimberly-Clark on November 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $136.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Kimberly-Clark have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor Kimberly-Clark for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

