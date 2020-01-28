Shares of Oil Dri Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Household Products Industry (ODC, CENT, CENTA, WDFC, KMB)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Oil Dri Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Central Garden is next with a a beta of 1.0. Central Garden-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Wd-40 Co follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
