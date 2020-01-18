Shares of Ocwen Finl Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (OCN, PROV, KRNY, ESSA, BNCL)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,481.4%. Provident Fnl Hl is next with a ROE of 134.4%. Kearny Financial ranks third lowest with a ROE of 156.2%.

Essa Bancorp Inc follows with a ROE of 214.5%, and Beneficial Banco rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 248.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Essa Bancorp Inc on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Essa Bancorp Inc have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Essa Bancorp Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.