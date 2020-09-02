Shares of Oceaneering Intl Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (OII, MDR, CKH, RES, NGS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Oceaneering Intl ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%. Mcdermott Intl is next with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%. Seacor Holdings ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

Rpc Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 34.5%, and Natural Gas Serv rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 47.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcdermott Intl on December 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.66. Since that call, shares of Mcdermott Intl have fallen 87.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.