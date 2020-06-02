Shares of Oceaneering Intl Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (OII , HAL , NOV , NR , OIS )

We looked at the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII ) ranks first with a gain of 4.65%; Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL ) ranks second with a gain of 4.20%; and Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV ) ranks third with a gain of 3.79%.

Newpark Resource (NYSE:NR ) follows with a gain of 3.45% and Oil States Intl (NYSE:OIS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.91%.

