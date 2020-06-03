Shares of Ny Comm Bancorp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (NYCB , KRNY , NMIH , RDN , PFSI )

Below are the top five companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) ranks first with a loss of 0.51%; Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY ) ranks second with a loss of 1.63%; and Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH ) ranks third with a loss of 2.33%.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) follows with a loss of 2.40% and Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.76%.

