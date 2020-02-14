Shares of Nvr Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Homebuilding Industry (NVR, LGIH, IBP, DHI, TOL)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nvr Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,178.3%. Following is Lgi Homes Inc with a ROE of 2,888.0%. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,224.2%.
Dr Horton Inc follows with a ROE of 1,482.0%, and Toll Brothers rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,361.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nvr Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity nvr inc lgi homes inc installed buildi dr horton inc Toll Brothers