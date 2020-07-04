Shares of Nvr Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homebuilding Industry (NVR, TMHC, KBH, TOL, CVCO)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Nvr Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $146.97. Taylor Morriso-A is next with a FCF per share of $6.17. Kb Home ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.88.

Toll Brothers follows with a FCF per share of $5.74, and Cavco Industries rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.40.

