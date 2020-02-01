Shares of Nutanix Inc - A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (NTNX , CRCM , EBAY , TWLO , AKAM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) ranks first with a gain of 1.47%; Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.87%; and Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.87%.

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) follows with a gain of 0.65% and Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.58%.

