Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Personal Products Industry (NUS, USNA, EPC, EL, MED)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.59. Usana Health Sci is next with a FCF per share of $4.54. Edgewell Persona ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.97.

Estee Lauder follows with a FCF per share of $3.53, and Medifast Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.35.

