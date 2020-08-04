Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Personal Products Industry (NUS, EPC, COTY, HLF, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.4%. Edgewell Persona is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.4%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.0%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%.

