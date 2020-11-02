Shares of Now Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (DNOW, MRC, CAI, URI, RUSHA)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.

Now Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,567.6%. Mrc Global Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,989.5%. Cai Internationa ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,835.9%.

United Rentals follows with a sales growth of 1,525.5%, and Rush Enter-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,184.6%.

