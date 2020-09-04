MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Now Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (DNOW, MRC, CAI, URI, RUSHA)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:24am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.

Now Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,567.6%. Following is Mrc Global Inc with a sales growth of 1,989.5%. Cai Internationa ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,835.9%.

United Rentals follows with a sales growth of 1,525.5%, and Rush Enter-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,184.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mrc Global Inc on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.95. Since that call, shares of Mrc Global Inc have fallen 68.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth now inc mrc global inc cai internationa united rentals rush enter-cl a

Ticker(s): DNOW MRC CAI URI RUSHA

Contact David Diaz