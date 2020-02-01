Shares of Now Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (DNOW, TITN, DXPE, MRC, BECN)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Now Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 235.7%. Titan Machinery is next with a future earnings growth of 87.8%. Dxp Enterprises ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 57.0%.

Mrc Global Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 44.5%, and Beacon Roofing S rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 30.6%.

