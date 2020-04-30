Shares of Norwegian Cruise Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (NCLH)

The price of Norwegian Cruise shares has climbed to $16.48 (a 0.4% change) on heavy trading volume. About 32.1 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 28.8 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norwegian Cruise have traded between a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $17.20, which is 145% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.