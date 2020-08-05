Shares of Norwegian Cruise Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (NCLH)

The price of Norwegian Cruise shares has climbed to $12.10 (a 0.8% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 35.5 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 34.8 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norwegian Cruise and will alert subscribers who have NCLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norwegian Cruise have traded between a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $12.57, which is 79% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 13.7%.