Shares of Northwestern Cor Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (NWE , ED , CMS , AEE , DTE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Northwestern Cor (NYSE:NWE ) ranks first with a loss of 0.21%; Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks second with a loss of 0.21%; and Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks third with a loss of 0.31%.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) follows with a loss of 0.35% and Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.38%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cms Energy Corp on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Cms Energy Corp have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor Cms Energy Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.