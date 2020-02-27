Shares of Northwest Nat Gs Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Gas Utilities Industry (NWN, OGS, ATO, CPK, WGL)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Northwest Nat Gs ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%. One Gas Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Atmos Energy ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%.

Chesapeake Util follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%, and Wgl Hldgs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%.

