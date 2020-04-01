Shares of Northstar Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Office REITs Industry (NRE, CXP, PGRE, TIER, VNO)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Northstar Realty ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.7. Columbia Propert is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.5. Paramount Group ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.1.

Tier Reit Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.0, and Vornado Rlty Tst rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.9.

