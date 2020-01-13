Shares of Northstar Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Office REITs Industry (NRE, VNO, CLI, CIO, BXP)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Northstar Realty ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.03. Following is Vornado Rlty Tst with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.54. Mack-Cali Realty ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.67.

City Office Reit follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.60, and Boston Propertie rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Northstar Realty and will alert subscribers who have NRE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.