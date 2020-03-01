Shares of Northrop Grumman Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (NOC , LMT , BA , UTX , RTN )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.41%; Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.57%; and Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks third with a gain of 2.34%.

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) follows with a gain of 2.26% and Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.19%.

