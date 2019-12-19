Shares of Norfolk Southern Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Railroads Industry (NSC, CSX, UNP, KSU, GWR)
Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Norfolk Southern ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Csx Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Union Pac Corp ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
Kansas City Sout follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Genesee & Wyomin rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.
