Shares of Nisource Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Multi-Utilities Industry (NI, PEG, D, AVA, MDU)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Nisource Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.05. Following is Pub Serv Enterp with a sales per share of $18.45. Dominion Energy ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.73.

Avista Corp follows with a sales per share of $21.87, and Mdu Res Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $22.95.

