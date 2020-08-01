Shares of Nielsen Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NLSN, DNB, MG, RECN, EFX)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Nielsen Holdings ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%. Dun & Bradstreet is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%. Mistras Group In ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%.

Resources Connec follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%, and Equifax Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%.

