Shares of Nexstar Media-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST, EVC, MEG, ETM, GTN)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:28am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest sales growth.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,044.9%. Entravision Co-A is next with a sales growth of 10,735.2%. Media General ranks third highest with a sales growth of 9,333.5%.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a sales growth of 2,756.5%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 864.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gray Television on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Gray Television have risen 26.8%. We continue to monitor Gray Television for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): NXST EVC ETM GTN

