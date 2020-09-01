Shares of Nexstar Media-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST, EVC, MEG, ETM, GTN)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest sales growth.
Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,044.9%. Entravision Co-A is next with a sales growth of 10,735.2%. Media General ranks third highest with a sales growth of 9,333.5%.
Entercom Comm-A follows with a sales growth of 2,756.5%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 864.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gray Television on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Gray Television have risen 26.8%. We continue to monitor Gray Television for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
